East Moline Fire Department respond to home on fire

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department is on scene at a home on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday. TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home. Firefighters were on the roof of the home with a chainsaw.

Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments also responded.

Structure fire in East Moline Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Sunday, October 4, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

