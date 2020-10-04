East Moline Fire Department respond to home on fire
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department is on scene at a home on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday. TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home. Firefighters were on the roof of the home with a chainsaw.
Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments also responded.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
