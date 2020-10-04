Advertisement

East Moline Fire Department respond to home on fire

TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home.
TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department is on scene at a home on the 1500 block of 9th Avenue around 3 p.m. on Sunday. TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home. Firefighters were on the roof of the home with a chainsaw.

Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments also responded.

Structure fire in East Moline

Posted by KWQC TV6 News on Sunday, October 4, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

