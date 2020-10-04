Advertisement

Halloween Spooktacular Scavanger Hunt

at Mississippi Marketplace
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

At Mississippi Marketplace, the newer, bustling flea market on the west end of Davenport, is hosting TWO community fun-filled events. Katie Padavich is the PSL guest from Mississippi Marketplace to highlight the terrific fall fun that is planned for the venue.

The first event is the annual Kids Halloween Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt set for Oct 24th 1pm - 5pm. This is safe indoor space to bring the kiddos to trick-or-treat and enjoy fun and games all in a COVID-compliant environment.

The second event (briefly mentioned in the interview) is an alternative for the cancelled Festival of Trees: Trees for Tots is scheduled Nov. 18th-29th with all proceeds to be donated to Toys for Tots. A “Winter Wonderland” staging will be in the retailer’s back entertainment space all in a COVID-compliant environment.

Mississippi Marketplace / 4004 W. Kimberly Rd,  Suite B,  / Davenport, IA 52806  / (563) 232-8788 / on FACEBOOK

Join us! Oct 24th.

Posted by Mississippi Marketplace on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 1,453 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths on Sunday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases in the state, including 8,791 deaths.

Paula Sands Live

Combating Self-Defeating Habits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Do you continue to engage in unhealthy habits even though you KNOW they are keeping you from growing? A Davenport counselor identifies the worst of these habits and practical ways to change behaviors that are holding you back.

News

Circa ’21 holds Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The screening is the first of many in the month of October

News

New mural in Muscatine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
If you are driving through Muscatine on Highway 61, you won’t miss the new brightly colored mural on the front of Calvary Church.

Latest News

News

Moline Police find three missing girls

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Please share and help us spread the word that we want Aniyah, Ashaunte and Alexus home with their parents tonight.

News

Descubre with Montse: The pandemic’s impact on different demographics

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
We'll take a look at the data of whom the pandemic is affecting in Iowa and Illinois. Communities of Color are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

News

Muscatine mural celebrates diversity

Updated: 21 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

News

Multiple injured following car accident on 3rd & Division Streets

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say “several were injured” and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Illinois officials report 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths on Saturday

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases in the state, including 8,774 deaths.