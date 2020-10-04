Halloween Spooktacular Scavanger Hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

At Mississippi Marketplace, the newer, bustling flea market on the west end of Davenport, is hosting TWO community fun-filled events. Katie Padavich is the PSL guest from Mississippi Marketplace to highlight the terrific fall fun that is planned for the venue.

The first event is the annual Kids Halloween Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt set for Oct 24th 1pm - 5pm. This is safe indoor space to bring the kiddos to trick-or-treat and enjoy fun and games all in a COVID-compliant environment.

The second event (briefly mentioned in the interview) is an alternative for the cancelled Festival of Trees: Trees for Tots is scheduled Nov. 18th-29th with all proceeds to be donated to Toys for Tots. A “Winter Wonderland” staging will be in the retailer’s back entertainment space all in a COVID-compliant environment.

Mississippi Marketplace / 4004 W. Kimberly Rd, Suite B, / Davenport, IA 52806 / (563) 232-8788 / on FACEBOOK

