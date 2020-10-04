Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,453 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths on Sunday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,453 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sunday, including 17 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases in the state, including 8,791 deaths.

There have been 5,886,418 tests completed in Illinois since the pandemic started. The recovery rate stands at 96%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,274. Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus stands at 85.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 80s

· 2 women in their 60s

· 2 women in their 50s

· 1 woman in her 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 man in his 50s

· 2 men in their 40s

· 3 men in their 20s

· 2 boys in their teens

