Iowa officials report 684 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 684 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 92,545 with a positivity rate of 11.3% and 1,381 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 821,404 have been tested and 71,580 have recovered. The website also showed that 392 people were hospitalized - 58 in the last 24 hours - and 104 were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 39,228 individuals have been tested, 3,305 tested positive, 2,388 have recovered and 29 people have died.

