Advertisement

Iowa officials report 684 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 684 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 92,545 with a positivity rate of 11.3% and 1,381 total deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 821,404 have been tested and 71,580 have recovered. The website also showed that 392 people were hospitalized - 58 in the last 24 hours - and 104 were in the intensive care unit.

In Scott County, 39,228 individuals have been tested, 3,305 tested positive, 2,388 have recovered and 29 people have died.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Sunday marks National Taco Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
You can join the fun online using the hashtag ‘National Taco Day’ on social media.

News

Circa ’21 holds Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The screening is the first of many in the month of October

News

New mural in Muscatine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
If you are driving through Muscatine on Highway 61, you won’t miss the new brightly colored mural on the front of Calvary Church.

News

Moline Police find three missing girls

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Please share and help us spread the word that we want Aniyah, Ashaunte and Alexus home with their parents tonight.

Latest News

News

Descubre with Montse: The pandemic’s impact on different demographics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
We'll take a look at the data of whom the pandemic is affecting in Iowa and Illinois. Communities of Color are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

News

Muscatine mural celebrates diversity

Updated: 18 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

News

Multiple injured following car accident on 3rd & Division Streets

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say “several were injured” and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Illinois officials report 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths on Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases in the state, including 8,774 deaths.

News

Rabid bat found in Sterling

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Whiteside County Health Department says a bat was found inside a home on October 1st on the 700 block of East 2nd Street in Sterling.