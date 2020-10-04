“March to the Polls” in Muscatine for early voting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Monday, October 5th marks the first day Iowans can vote. LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, is partnering with the League of Women Voters in Muscatine for a “March to the Polls.”

The groups will start with a rally at Muscatine’s City Hall at 3 p.m., then marching to the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office.

The groups say they’ll highlight the importance of voting and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

