Moline Police searching for three girls

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is asking for the community’s help to reunite three girls with their parents.

In a Facebook Post, police say Aniyah (14 years old), Ashaunte (12 years old), and Alexus (11 years old) left their home overnight in Moline without their parents knowing and haven’t returned yet.

“If you know where these three girls are, please help us, so we can get them home to their parents,” say police.

You can call QComm911 at 309-797-0401.

