Moline Police searching for three girls

Aniyah a 14-year-old, Ashaunte a 12-year-old and Alexus an 11-year-old left their Moline residence without their parents’ knowledge sometime overnight and haven’t returned.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is asking for the community’s help to reunite three girls with their parents.

In a Facebook Post, police say Aniyah (14 years old), Ashaunte (12 years old), and Alexus (11 years old) left their home overnight in Moline without their parents knowing and haven’t returned yet.

“If you know where these three girls are, please help us, so we can get them home to their parents,” say police.

You can call QComm911 at 309-797-0401.

