New mural in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you are driving through Muscatine on Highway 61, you won’t miss the new brightly colored mural on the front of Calvary Church.

Johan Umaña, Calvary’s Visual Arts Pastor, designed the artwork and with help of volunteers, it came to life.

The building was originally planned to be repainted after seeing some wear.

Johan says, “When I saw the guys preparing the wall for just a brown color, I got this crazy idea and I texted Ty. I said ‘Hey, I got this crazy idea, what if we made this building a canvas?'"

“It’s a little bit of a crazy idea. People don’t just paint on the side of their buildings. Initially, it was like ‘Hey I don’t know if we want to do this. But it caught on really quick,” says Ty Thomas, Lead Pastor at Calvary.

Over the next couple of weeks, the team and volunteers worked on painting the words “Live to Love" on the front of the church.

“This is a place to gather from different cultures and I think we are missing that point and we need to communicate that to the community. We have people here from Africa, Spain, I’m from Costa Rica, so I tried to grab all the colors and shapes from these areas,” says Umana.

“Our community is very diverse and if there’s one place that should be open and inclusive to everybody no matter where you come from, no matter your skin color, no matter what language you speak, it should be the church. We are put on this earth to love and this is a physical reminder of that,” says Thomas.

