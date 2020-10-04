Rainy Saturday, Sunnier Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Clouds covered the skies and rain was present through much of Saturday afternoon.

Through Saturday evening the rain will continue to move east and will be out out the area shortly after midnight.

Rain will move farther into Illinois tonight. (kwqc)

After the rain moves out skies will clear for a sunnier day Sunday.

Expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning and mid-50s by tomorrow afternoon.

Clearer skies are in store Sunday with temperatures close to 15 degrees below average. (kwqc)

Most will wake up to frost Monday morning as temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. That will be the coolest of the week though as temperatures warm after.

The best chance for frost during the next week will be Monday morning. (kwqc)

