Advertisement

Rainy Saturday, Sunnier Sunday

Clearing skies overnight
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Clouds covered the skies and rain was present through much of Saturday afternoon.

Through Saturday evening the rain will continue to move east and will be out out the area shortly after midnight.

Rain will move farther into Illinois tonight.
Rain will move farther into Illinois tonight.(kwqc)

After the rain moves out skies will clear for a sunnier day Sunday.

Expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning and mid-50s by tomorrow afternoon.

Clearer skies are in store Sunday with temperatures close to 15 degrees below average.
Clearer skies are in store Sunday with temperatures close to 15 degrees below average.(kwqc)

Most will wake up to frost Monday morning as temperatures drop to the low to mid 30s. That will be the coolest of the week though as temperatures warm after.

The best chance for frost during the next week will be Monday morning.
The best chance for frost during the next week will be Monday morning.(kwqc)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Descubre with Montse: The pandemic’s impact on different demographics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
We'll take a look at the data of whom the pandemic is affecting in Iowa and Illinois. Communities of Color are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

News

Muscatine mural celebrates diversity

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

News

Multiple injured following car accident on 3rd & Division Streets

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say “several were injured” and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Latest News

News

Illinois officials report 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths on Saturday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases in the state, including 8,774 deaths.

News

Rabid bat found in Sterling

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Whiteside County Health Department says a bat was found inside a home on October 1st on the 700 block of East 2nd Street in Sterling.

News

COVID-19 creates challenges for the deaf

Updated: 21 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Trump rally held in Davenport

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The rally was held just hours after President Trump announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Familia Dental works to make healthcare more accessible

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has name Familia Dental the “Small Business of the Year” award winner.

News

After a chilly start next week, temperatures will jump to well above normal!

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
A nice early October warm up all set for next week as the 70s return