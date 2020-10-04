Scott Community College Belmont Campus closed due to COVID-19

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott Community College Belmont Campus will be closed starting Monday, October 5th. The college says they plan to re-open within a week, on October 12th. Officials say they chose to temporarily close “in an abundance of caution due to a small but significant number of positive Covid-19 cases among employees.”

Classes will be provided remotely until the college reopens. Other Scott Community College campuses will remain open, as will Clinton and Muscatine Community College campuses.

The college says they’ve contacted anyone who may have been in direct contact with an employee positive with COVID-19. “The decision to close was made to ensure the safety of the college’s students and employees by allowing time to complete testing of all those who may have had contact with COVID-positive cases,” says the college.

