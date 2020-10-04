Sunday marks National Taco Day

(KWQC) - In case you need an excuse to eat tacos, Sunday, October 4th marks National Taco Day.

You can celebrate at home and make a taco bar for your family dinner tonight or score a deal while you’re out. Restaurants across the country are also celebrating the holiday. Taco Bell launched its first-ever taco e-gifting on Sunday as well, giving customers the ability to gift tacos.

You can join the fun online using the hashtag ‘National Taco Day’ on social media.

National Taco Day is almost here and we've got an epic present for you. Get ready to get gifting with Taco Gifter, launching 10/4. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 1, 2020

