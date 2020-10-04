Advertisement

Sunday marks National Taco Day

You can join the fun online using the hashtag ‘National Taco Day’ on social media.
(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - In case you need an excuse to eat tacos, Sunday, October 4th marks National Taco Day.

You can celebrate at home and make a taco bar for your family dinner tonight or score a deal while you’re out. Restaurants across the country are also celebrating the holiday. Taco Bell launched its first-ever taco e-gifting on Sunday as well, giving customers the ability to gift tacos.

You can join the fun online using the hashtag ‘National Taco Day’ on social media.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Circa ’21 holds Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The screening is the first of many in the month of October

News

New mural in Muscatine

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
If you are driving through Muscatine on Highway 61, you won’t miss the new brightly colored mural on the front of Calvary Church.

News

Moline Police find three missing girls

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Please share and help us spread the word that we want Aniyah, Ashaunte and Alexus home with their parents tonight.

News

Descubre with Montse: The pandemic’s impact on different demographics

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
We'll take a look at the data of whom the pandemic is affecting in Iowa and Illinois. Communities of Color are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

Latest News

News

Muscatine mural celebrates diversity

Updated: 16 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

News

Multiple injured following car accident on 3rd & Division Streets

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say “several were injured” and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Illinois officials report 2,442 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths on Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 300,088 cases in the state, including 8,774 deaths.

News

Rabid bat found in Sterling

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Whiteside County Health Department says a bat was found inside a home on October 1st on the 700 block of East 2nd Street in Sterling.

Local

Home ‘total loss’ after Moline fire Saturday morning

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Multiple fire companies and agencies were on the scene for roughly 2 hours. Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Fire Department, the East Moline Fire Department, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, the Moline Second Alarmers, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.