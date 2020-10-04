Sunny & Cool Today/Clear & Cold Tonight

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Another cool day setting up across the region with mostly sunny skies and unseasonably chilly temperatures. Look for highs only reaching the middle to upper 50′s. Clear skies and calm winds will allow readings to plunge into the lower to middle 30′s tonight, and that means widespread frost will be likely across the entire viewing area early Monday morning, so cover up and protect those outdoor plants! This could be the coldest morning we’ve experienced since last May. Cool sunshine returns to start the work week, with highs rebounding into the lower to middle 60′s. Expect a slow climb back into the upper 60′s to middle 70′s, with sunny skies through the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 55°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and unseasonably cold, with areas of frost likely. Low: 34°. Wind: N 5 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread frost, followed by cool sunshine during the day. High: 64°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

