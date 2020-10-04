Toys for Tots motorcycle ride held Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With just 82 days until Christmas, a local organization is making sure every child has a present under the tree.

ABATE of Iowa - District 15 motorcycle group and the Marine Corp held their annual Toys for Tots run on Sunday. Hundreds strapped toys to their bikes and made their way from the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport to the old Hobby Lobby location in Bettendorf.

At least one toy per motorcycle was the cost of admission.

For some riders, participating in the drive was a way to give back.

“My son is now 24 years old. I heard about Toys for Tots and it was very helpful for me being a single mom and at times working one to two jobs and not knowing if I was going to have toys to be able to give him,” says Marie Womble-Wallace. “You feel like you are nothing when you don’t have something to give your child.”

“At times when he was little, I was able to use some donated toys and save them from Christmas and use them for later to be from the Easter Bunny. So Toys for Tots is a really wonderful thing. So when my sweetheart came and said there was a Toys for Tots ride, I said we had to do it,” Marie says.

“It’s just a blessing and it feels good now that he’s grown up and now that I can be able to give back and I can help out and I can be that blessing to another family that is in need. And they don’t care if it comes from Dollar Tree or Walmart or the most expensive place. Just knowing that there is a gift is such a blessing for families."

