Advertisement

Toys for Tots motorcycle ride held Sunday

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

With just 82 days until Christmas, a local organization is making sure every child has a present under the tree.

ABATE of Iowa - District 15 motorcycle group and the Marine Corp held their annual Toys for Tots run on Sunday. Hundreds strapped toys to their bikes and made their way from the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport to the old Hobby Lobby location in Bettendorf.

At least one toy per motorcycle was the cost of admission.

For some riders, participating in the drive was a way to give back.

“My son is now 24 years old. I heard about Toys for Tots and it was very helpful for me being a single mom and at times working one to two jobs and not knowing if I was going to have toys to be able to give him,” says Marie Womble-Wallace. “You feel like you are nothing when you don’t have something to give your child.”

“At times when he was little, I was able to use some donated toys and save them from Christmas and use them for later to be from the Easter Bunny. So Toys for Tots is a really wonderful thing. So when my sweetheart came and said there was a Toys for Tots ride, I said we had to do it,” Marie says.

“It’s just a blessing and it feels good now that he’s grown up and now that I can be able to give back and I can help out and I can be that blessing to another family that is in need. And they don’t care if it comes from Dollar Tree or Walmart or the most expensive place. Just knowing that there is a gift is such a blessing for families."

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Toys for Tots motorcycle drive held Sunday

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Scott Community College Belmont Campus closed due to COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Scott Community College Belmont Campus will be closed starting Monday, October 5th.

News

East Moline Fire Department respond to house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 crews say there was smoke coming from inside the home.

News

Illinois officials report 1,453 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths on Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
IDPH is reporting a total of 301,541 cases in the state, including 8,791 deaths.

Latest News

News

Circa ’21 holds Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The screening is the first of many in the month of October

News

New mural in Muscatine

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
If you are driving through Muscatine on Highway 61, you won’t miss the new brightly colored mural on the front of Calvary Church.

News

Moline Police find three missing girls

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Please share and help us spread the word that we want Aniyah, Ashaunte and Alexus home with their parents tonight.

News

Descubre with Montse: The pandemic’s impact on different demographics

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
We'll take a look at the data of whom the pandemic is affecting in Iowa and Illinois. Communities of Color are testing positive for COVID-19 at a higher rate than their white counterparts.

News

Muscatine mural celebrates diversity

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Truck-eating bridge strikes again

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
It happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday.