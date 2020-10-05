Active tropics cut-off moisture to the QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - While we will have systems dropping into the area this week, our moisture will be cut off from the Gulf thanks to two systems down there, Gamma and what will be tropical storm Delta later today. Delta will be the one to watch as it should move over warm water this week and eventually make landfall along the Gulf shore by the weekend. Since this will be a week long affair the QCA will essentially be cut off from any Gulf moisture leading to a dry week. This also means sunshine all week and temps gradually getting back to the mid 70s by the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.