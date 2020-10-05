Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Elizabeth Corn from King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport introduces us to “Magnus” , a young little kitten that has needed significant veterinary care (leg amputation) which leads to a discussion of how important veterinary intervention is to animal welfare shelters.

Corn also shows pictures of other cats that need homes. Right now, King’s Harvest is very full, so spread the word that many homeless animals (especially cats) need forever home.

King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter / 2504 W Central Park Ave / Davenport, IA 52804 | 563.386.3117

If you see our staff sporting these awesome custom masks, they were made by Gina, if you're interested in some you can contact her at gina2393@gmail.com

Posted by Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter 563 386 3117 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Relationship Advice During COVID Stress

Women Lead Change

By Debbie McFadden
Let your voice be heard! Quad Cities women are encouraged to take a survey aimed at better understanding the challenges faced by working women during the COVID-19 pandemic. The data can help organizations and policy makers find ways to support professional women.

Women Lead Change

Pride of The Wapsi

By Debbie McFadden
Family fun is the tradition at this Long Grove farm. The annual Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze attractions are officially open through the end of October.

Video: Snow leopard enjoys storytime at Niabi Zoo

By KWQC Staff
A rather cute moment shared by the Niabi Zoo on Monday to its Facebook page; one of their animals enjoying storytime.

Pride of The Wapsi Pumpkin Patch

New student union on Palmer College of Chiropractic campus

By KWQC Staff
It's a place for students to relax or study.

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

By KWQC Staff
Police say a 62-year-old man from Moline has died.

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident