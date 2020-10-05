Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Elizabeth Corn from King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport introduces us to “Magnus” , a young little kitten that has needed significant veterinary care (leg amputation) which leads to a discussion of how important veterinary intervention is to animal welfare shelters.

Corn also shows pictures of other cats that need homes. Right now, King’s Harvest is very full, so spread the word that many homeless animals (especially cats) need forever home.

King’s Harvest No Kill Shelter / 2504 W Central Park Ave / Davenport, IA 52804 | 563.386.3117

If you see our staff sporting these awesome custom masks, they were made by Gina, if you're interested in some you can contact her at gina2393@gmail.com Posted by Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter 563 386 3117 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

