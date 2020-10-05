Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

According to the Moline Police Department, at around 5 p.m. Sunday police responded to a car that had driven into Rudy’s Tacos on 16th Street. Police say no one was injured in the accident and are unsure what led to the collision between the car and building. Authorities also said that no one was sitting on the other side of the wall during the collision.

