Advertisement

Children of deceased Tyson worker allege lax COVID-19 safety

This Wednesday, April 17, 2013 photo shows the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Tyson and other meatpacking companies have increasingly recruited non-Latino workers in recent years, including Burmese, Sudanese and others, said Mark Grey, director of the Iowa Center for Immigrant Leadership and Integration at University of Northern Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
This Wednesday, April 17, 2013 photo shows the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa. Tyson and other meatpacking companies have increasingly recruited non-Latino workers in recent years, including Burmese, Sudanese and others, said Mark Grey, director of the Iowa Center for Immigrant Leadership and Integration at University of Northern Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The family of a Tyson Foods worker who died of the coronavirus in April has filed a lawsuit claiming his plant took few safety precautions before he and others became infected.

Pedro Cano worked on the kill floor elbow-to-elbow with others at Tyson’s pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by his three adult children says that Cano developed COVID-19 symptoms April 2, days before Tyson announced that two dozen workers had tested positive and that production would be suspended.

The lawsuit says Cano died April 14 at age 51.

The plant resumed production with new safety measures a week after his death.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held differently this Saturday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 10.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state.

Iowa News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting the testing site.

Iowa News

Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 92,901 total cases, with a positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,388 deaths.

Decision 2020

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

News

Talladega race ending missed for some on NBC Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 received some concerns from viewers late Sunday night after a decision was made to cut out of the Talladega race.

News

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
15 year old Malasha Melendez of Aledo was last seen by her mother at their home today.