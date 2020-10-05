Clear & Cold Tonight, Warm After

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - ***FROST ADVISORY from 10 PM tonight until 8 AM Monday***

With clearer skies overnight, there will be a chance for frost by morning. There is a Frost Advisory in effect for the entire area tonight until 8 AM. Sensitive vegetation should be brought inside or covered and extra time in the morning should be given to defrost. After the morning, the warmup will begin! It will be windy through the afternoon with winds coming from the south at 10-20 MPH. That will allow temperatures to rise to the low to mid 60s. After the morning in the 30s tomorrow lows will be near the mid 40s to low 50s through the week. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low to mid 70s beginning Tuesday with clearer skies.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold, with areas of frost likely. Low: 35°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Windy, warmer. High: 63°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warmer, clear. Low: 49°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

