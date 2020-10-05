Advertisement

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa House of Representatives District 97

Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidate’s answers as we receive them.

Decision 2020: Iowa House of Representatives District 97 candidates:

  • Iowa House of Representatives District 97 incumbent Norlin Mommsen’s questionnaire can be found here.
  • Iowa House of Representatives District 97 candidate Ryan Zeskey’s questionnaire can be found here.

