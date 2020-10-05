Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa State Senate District 44

Iowa (KWQC) - TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/decision2020.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidate’s answers as we receive them.

Decision 2020: Iowa State Senate District 44 candidates

Iowa State Senate District 44 candidate Tim Goodwin’s questionnaire can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.