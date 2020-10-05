Advertisement

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for U.S. House Illinois District 17

TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.(KWQC)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

We will post the answers at www.kwqc.com/decision2020.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We will continue to add more candidate’s answers as we receive them.

Decision 2020: U.S. House Illinois District 17 candidates

  • U.S House Illinois District 17 incumbent Cheri Bustos’ questionnaire can be found here.
  • U.S House Illinois District 17 candidate Esther Joy King’s questionnaire can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Illinois House of Representatives District 72

Updated: 11 minutes ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa State Senate District 44

Updated: 26 minutes ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa State Senate District 46

Updated: 41 minutes ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa House of Representatives District 92

Updated: 47 minutes ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Latest News

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for U.S. House Iowa District 1

Updated: 52 minutes ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

News

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for U.S. House Iowa District 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Candidate profiles for Iowa state senator

Updated: 1 hours ago
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Decision 2020

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

Decision 2020

Decision 2020: Mike Vondran, candidate, Iowa House of Representatives District 93

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.