Decision 2020: Cheri Bustos, incumbent candidate, U.S. House Illinois District 17

Name: Cheri Bustos

Age: 58

City: Moline

Education: University of Illinois in Springfield, University of Maryland, Illinois College

Occupation: Congresswoman

Experience: Member of Congress since January 2013. Prior to joining Congress Cheri was a member of the East Moline City Council, worked as an executive with a non-profit health system, and was an investigative reporter in the Quad Cities.

Party: Democrat

Election website/social media: Website, www.cheribustos.com; Facebook, www.facebook.com/CheriBustosForCongress; Twitter, @cheribustos

What is the most important issue facing the state of Illinois, and how would you address it if elected?

Our nation’s infrastructure has been underfunded and deteriorating for far too long. In my next term I will work to finally pass a comprehensive infrastructure bill that will provide money to rebuild roads and bridges, repair and expand our waterways infrastructure, expand rail access and bus routes, build out broadband and create thousands of high-paying jobs right here in America. We can’t win the 21st Century with 20th Century infrastructure. The time to act is now.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

The lack of clear national leadership and a consistent plan for responding to this pandemic made this situation worse and cost many lives. Despite numerous attempts to pass legislation that would combat the virus' spread most relief efforts have been stalled by Mitch McConnell who said in May he wanted to take a pause on response to the virus and has never resumed efforts to negotiate in good faith on a second COVID relief package. If we would’ve approached this pandemic with a unified national response, we would be much closer to a full re-opening of our economy and a significant decrease in virus cases.

In light of this lack of consistent federal plan, Gov. Pritzker has shown clear leadership in his response to the pandemic, and the state’s phased re-opening plan has helped our economy begin to recover while saving lives. Without his early decisive actions in-state, the number of cases and deaths from COVID would be much worse.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

We need to consider another round of stimulus and a possible extension of unemployment benefits. The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures that was passed as part of the CARES Act has lapsed. Unfortunately, this lapse will likely lead to more people being displaced from their homes. The House passed the HEROES Act as a second round of stimulus to prevent ensure adequate financial resources and protections from foreclosure would be in place. Unfortunately, that bill has sat on Mitch McConnell’s desk in the Senate for over 100 days without any action.

In addition to near-term action in COVID response packages, I have, through my role on the appropriations committee, championed provisions to create a pilot program to allow state housing finance agencies to more easily fund projects to repair dilapidated housing in low-income neighborhoods.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

The fearmongering and disinformation spread by President Trump have created a lot of this uncertainty. The best thing any voter can do is make a plan to vote. Whether that is voting by mail, voting early in person, or voting on Election Day. Every voter needs to make a plan, so they know when, where, and how they plan to vote when they wake up. I personally plan to vote early to ensure I won’t encounter long lines or delays on Election Day, and I hope everyone will consider doing the same.

I have every confidence in the election authorities here in Illinois to administer a safe, secure, and accurate election.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Reforms are clearly needed as we continue to see encounters between police and people of color escalate into violent and often fatal encounters. I co-sponsored and helped pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act through the House of Representatives. This legislation would make a number of reforms to law enforcement practices with an aim to offer wide-ranging solutions to increase police accountability and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

