Decision 2020: Esther Joy King, candidate, U.S. House Illinois District 17

Name: Esther Joy King

Age: 34

City: East Moline

Education: Oral Roberts University, BA-Communications; Northwestern University School of Law - LLM in Taxation; Juris Doctorate, Business Enterprises

Occupation: Private practice attorney; Captain, U.S. Army Reserve Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps

Experience: Associate, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Chicago; Director of Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Technology, Illinois Department of Commerce; Senior Adviser to the Illinois Director of Commerce

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, estherforcongress.com; Facebook, EstherForCongress; Twitter, @esther4congress; Instagram, @estherforcongress

What is the most important issue facing the state of Illinois, and how would you address it if elected?

Above all, Illinois needs jobs. We have consistently seen jobs flee our state, and economic growth boom in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Indiana. We need the government to remove burdensome regulations that prevent innovation. We need to pass trade practices and financial policies that allow and promote growth in our economy. The 17th Congressional District of Illinois deserves representation that will work closely with those at the Federal and State levels to provide our workers and employers with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

We must make sure we are returning to school and work safely, and that includes following state guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing safe hygiene. As a country, we were slow to react, which unfortunately has led to more cases to this point. We need to continue to take the pandemic seriously and support research to find a vaccine.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

As someone who was homeless as a child, I know firsthand how difficult times can be, and still strongly believe in the American Dream. Those without work or housing suffer from the side effects of radical and ineffective policies. We need to search for new and innovative solutions to this issue. Government needs to empower Americans to start and grow small businesses and allow for economic growth to flourish. This creates jobs and helps the local, state, and national economy.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

This election is unlike any we have seen in our lifetime. I believe that every eligible voter should have the ability to exercise their constitutional right to vote. This is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. I support safe and secure voting by absentee ballot. In unprecedented times, it can be difficult to adjust to the new norm. I strongly encourage all eligible voters that have concerns for their health if they vote in-person on election day to vote at an early voting location, or apply for an absentee ballot and cast their vote from home.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

The death of George Floyd was a tragedy, of which there is no excuse for it happening. The violence and destruction of property that has occurred since his death does not remedy the situation. It is evident, now more than ever, that we must invest in public safety and make whatever reforms are prudent. But we cannot defund law enforcement. The 17th Congressional District of Illinois needs representation that will support good law enforcement that keeps Americans and their property safe. I was proud to receive an endorsement from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, and pledge my support to those who put their lives on the line to protect our communities.

