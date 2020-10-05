Decision 2020: Jennifer Kakert, candidate, Iowa House of Representatives District 92

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Jennifer Kakert

Age: 53

City: Blue Grass

Education: BBA, The University of Iowa, Accounting; MBA, The University of California Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

Occupation: Accountant and small business owner.

Experience: 30 years in accounting and finance; small business owner; Scott County Kids, Early Childhood Iowa Board Member & Vice Chair; QC Habitat for Humanity, Treasurer and Board Member; Downtown Davenport Partnership Board Member

Party: Democrat

Election website/social media: Website, jenniferkakert.com; Facebook, @Kakert4iowahouse; Instagram Kakert4Iowa; Twitter: @Kakert4Iowa

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

We need to make public schools our top priority again. There are nearly 500,000 students and more than 35,000 teachers. While Iowa has always had an excellent public education system, schools have been starved for the last decade with 1-2% increases that don’t even cover their rising costs. This is causing our school districts to cut services and employees. The state can be fiscally responsible and provide additional funding for schools, which are also trying to operate during the pandemic. Additional and timely state funding would give school districts in Scott County the ability to plan and provide quality education. The quality of the education system supports our greatest asset, our kids. Additionally, having a great public education system makes Iowa a great place to live and raise families.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

As a small business owner whose business was closed for 8 weeks by order of the governor, it’s important to get people back to work and school. But we need to do it in a safe manner. My small business implemented recommended guidance from the CDC on how we can keep our employees and customers safe. Using plastic shields, mandatory masks, increased sanitation, and physical separation have been keeping us safe since June.

We need to listen to the doctors, scientists, and our public health officials. Wearing a mask is one of the easiest ways to prevent transmission of COVID-19. We need expanded access to rapid testing and tracing, waiting 2-3 days for results is too long. We also need more oversight and accountability for outbreaks in long term care facilities and workplaces.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

Through my volunteer work in QC Habitat for Humanity, I have learned of the importance that homeownership plays in giving families and children stability and economic opportunities. During this unprecedented time of job losses, people need to be safe from foreclosures and evictions. The CARES Act provides funds to help those in need pay their rent or mortgage. Small and medium-sized businesses have access to PPP and EIDL SBA loans to help them through this difficult time. I believe these resources should also continue to be available for the duration of the pandemic

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

Each area of the country has different voting rules and processes. So, don’t listen to things you hear on the national news. The most important thing we can do is listen to the Scott County Auditor, Roxanna Moritz, for information about Scott County’s voting process. https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor

This website has information about absentee ballot requests, early voting satellite locations, how to find your precinct, and what your ballot will look like.

You can verify your voter registration here: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor/voter-registration

Roxanna Moritz has had discussions with the local post offices and believes that your ballots will be received in a timely fashion by the auditor’s office.

There are ways to verify that your ABR request form has been received by the auditor’s office:

https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

I think the bipartisan bill signed by Iowa in June putting tougher restrictions on the use of chokeholds in arrests and addressing police misconduct was an important first step. I think that police should be trained to avoid escalating situations that don’t need to be life-threatening. I think the police play an important role in our society and I think they should be adequately funded to perform that role. I support making sure police have the skills they need to build relationships in the community and support all citizens regardless of income or background. I also support stable and consistent funding for mental health separate from policing. I also think we need to examine the impacts over-policing and incarceration are having on minority populations.

