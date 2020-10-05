Decision 2020: Marie Gleason, candidate, Iowa House of Representatives District 94

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Marie Gleason

Age: 56

City: Bettendorf

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University – Bloomington; Certificate in European Studies from Tilburg University in the Netherlands; MA in Organizational Management from Tusculum University

Occupation: Retired, John Deere

Experience: 20+ years with John Deere as a Project Manager in the Human Resource area and multiple roles in the Sales and Marketing area. A highlight of her career with Deere was receiving the U.S. Department of Transportation 9/11 Ribbon for assistance given in the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Additionally, she is on the Board of Directors for Dress for Success Quad Cities, a non-profit organization providing women job-search support, free business-appropriate clothing, mentoring, financial literacy, and professional development.

Party: Democrat

Election website/social media: Website, https://www.gleasonforhouse.com/; Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/GleasonForIowa; Twitter, https://twitter.com/Gleason4Iowa

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

The most important issue facing the State of Iowa is combating and then recovering from the coronavirus. The virus impacts every part of our daily life – school, work, social, and our families.

We need to focus on limiting the spread of the coronavirus by ensuring every Iowan has access to on-demand rapid testing, providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to schools and essential businesses, and helping those devastated by the virus with relief.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

The government’s response to the pandemic has been insufficient. We need to listen to our public health experts and expand rapid, on-demand testing, provide PPE for front-line workers and students, and provide relief for businesses devastated by the virus.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the cracks in our system. No Iowan should lose the roof over their head or go hungry because of a global pandemic. The federal government allocated over a billion dollars to the State of Iowa to deal with the effects of COVID-19. We need to focus those resources on Iowans and businesses that are struggling.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

We need to make it easier for citizens to vote, not harder. We have seen numerous pieces of legislation over the last several years putting up barriers to voting, including my opponent drastically cutting the budget of the Secretary of State (who is in charge of voting in Iowa) during a pandemic. We need to tear these unnecessary barriers down.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

The 2020 Iowa Legislature unanimously passed the “More Perfect Union” bill, which is a good first step. Additionally, social services are needed to help those in emergency situations – and this would help to decrease the burden on police. And as legislation is being developed, minority impact statements should be utilized during the appropriations process to determine if our funding decisions have a disparate impact. I do not support defunding the police.

