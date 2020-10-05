Decision 2020: Mark Lofgren, incumbent candidate, Iowa State Senate District 46

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Mark Lofgren

Age: 59

City: Muscatine

Education: A.A. - Muscatine Community College

B.B.A. Finance - University of Iowa

Occupation: Real Estate Sales

Experience: First elected to Senate in 2016

Representative in the Iowa House from 2010-2014

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, teamlofgren.com; Facebook @LofgrenForIowa

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on families and businesses across our state. Before coronavirus hit our state, we had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country and more job openings than qualified people to fill them. Getting our state back on track and back on this upward path is the most important issue for our state as we work toward getting everyone back to work. I would stick to the Iowa legislature’s pro-growth agenda and consider grants for small businesses and/or extension of unemployment benefits if needed.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

I am proud of how Iowans have handled these tough times. We’ve worked together to help out families and small businesses that are struggling. Individuals have begun making homemade masks for essential workers, and businesses have shifted production to include masks, hand sanitizers, and even respirators. Legislators have worked to help many constituents through this time and have communicated with small businesses and individuals the agencies and programs that are here to help. Iowans always step up when times get tough, and this pandemic is no exception. I feel that both our nation and our state have responded well and it is unlikely that other administrations would have performed better.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

I will continue to initiate and support legislation that will help decrease unemployment and improve housing in Iowa. Employers across the state are taking a number of precautions to protect their employees and help keep them safe during this pandemic. We also enacted legislation to protect employers from frivolous lawsuits so employers could be confident to open up again and create more jobs, as long as they were making a good faith effort to protect their employees. When all businesses can open back up, we can get Iowa working again and continue our state’s recovery.

I was a leader in the development of the Homes for Iowa program. This program has 3 main goals: to help prison inmates obtain skills that will allow them to become employable, functioning members of society upon release, to reduce recidivism in our prison programming, and to provide affordable housing for Iowans. The continuation of this program will help address the need for affordable housing in areas of this state. I will continue to advocate for this program in the future. I would also like to see the cap taken off the housing trust because of the needs of the most vulnerable Iowans.

As I stated earlier, if needed, I would support extending unemployment resources for Iowans who are still unable to go back to work.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

Republicans in the legislature have passed legislation to ensure any Iowan casting their vote in November can do so with confidence, knowing their vote will be secure and will be counted. Not only did we pass Voter ID laws to ensure each and every Iowan’s vote would be secure, but we passed additional legislation this year to ensure those who request and vote by absentee ballot would also know their vote would be secure as well. Our state is well prepared for the election this November and Iowans can have faith their votes will be counted.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

One of the most important bills we passed in June before adjourning until next year, made several changes in our state to start addressing unequal treatment by some members of law enforcement. The bill empowers the attorney general to investigate a death caused by a law enforcement officer, bans chokeholds by law enforcement unless an officer is in a life-threatening situation, prohibits officers who have a record of misconduct from moving from one agency to another and continuing their work in a different city or state, and lastly, requires law enforcement agencies to provide annual training in de-escalation techniques and prevention of bias. This bill was a direct product of discussions we’ve been having across the country and across the state. I look forward to continuing the discussions about how we can make this state a better place to live for everyone.

