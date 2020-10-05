Decision 2020: Mike Vondran, candidate, Iowa House of Representatives District 93

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

Name: Mike Vondran

Age: 59

City: Davenport

Education: High School

Occupation: Owner of TAG Communications since 1990, a full-service communications firm employing 25 team members.

Experience: No elected position experience, however as a small business owner I have had 30 years of experience in terms of building and growing opportunities for my employed team members as well as growing business for my valued clients throughout the region, country, and now internationally. I have served in leadership positions with numerous community boards. Immediate past Chair of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, five-term past President for the Mississippi Valley Fair Board, Past Board member/director with Quad City Chamber, Davenport Redevelopment Group, I-80 Task Force, Trinity Health Foundation, and the Founder of The HAVlife Foundation.

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, www.iowansformikevondran.com; Facebook, www.facebook.com/IowansForMikeVondran/

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

Post Covid-19 action planning. Our economy, our healthcare system, education, daycare, workforce have all been impacted. Some very visible challenges, many unseen. We need to have a strong voice of focus and vision on recovery and restoring confidence. Working together, all Iowans, moving forward using what we have learned during this pandemic. There are lessons learned, I believe we are wise enough to act on them and make Iowa the best place to learn, earn, and grow. As an elected legislator I will work relentlessly to rebuild opportunities for each and every Iowan.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

I believe we have done well, could we have done better, I suspect history will tell us that. I believe in Iowans and our ability to manage for our mutual benefit. I trust that my neighbors are just as eager to protect me as I am them. I trust and believe in common sense actions based on an understanding of science and data.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

I will be a stronger voice for those in the Iowa 93rd, representing each and every resident and business. I will be a full-throated advocate for what is right in terms of focused opportunity growth. Building and supporting programs and more importantly ideas that serve rather than stifle. Working with my Iowa House colleagues to truly understand the need, then devise an action plan that will affect change, grow job opportunities, and produce ROI versus political appeasement and speak.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

If the context of this question relates to availability of voting opportunity, then there has never been more. Options for gathering votes have expanded. But if the question is why I should vote, or I feel my vote will not count, then that is another concern. I would suggest and remind all that while we cast one vote at a time when combined with other likeminded souls we make a real impact. However, when the ballot is cast that is just the beginning. We move forward when we move together and that will require work and a commitment to one another.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Evolution of thought and practice is a necessary part of growth. Can we learn from the past and improve on the future, absolutely. I am not in favor of clothed reform, meaning change for sake of change. I do believe we can build a better policing model based on a premise of inclusion. We can certainly site numerous unselfish acts of service from those sworn to serve and protect, lets focus on those examples, and use them as the catalyst for positive change.

