Decision 2020: Tim Goodwin, candidate, Iowa State Senate District 44

Name: Tim Goodwin

Age: 48

City: Burlington

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education, Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Western Illinois University.

Occupation: Self-employed

Experience: I started working in public relations with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks before pursuing a career in education. I was a teacher and coach for five years before becoming a high school administrator for 10 years in several different southeast Iowa school districts. Then I worked in the private sector as the Director of Administration and Development for WW Transport, Inc. a locally owned trucking company in West Burlington.

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, www.goodwin4senate.com; Facebook, @Goodwin4Senate

What is the most important issue facing the state of Iowa, and how would you address it if elected?

The most important issue our state is facing is the economic recovery from the coronavirus. This has been a trying year for many – for families, businesses, farmers, students, teachers, and many more. A big focus will be getting our state back to being one with low unemployment and more opportunities for growth and prosperity for all Iowans.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

Our state is no stranger to adversity and challenge, and the coronavirus is no exception. Iowans are strong, and when faced with the devastating consequences of the pandemic, people across the state did everything they could to help each other, the small businesses in their community, and to slow the spread, all without government mandates and interventions.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

In all of this uncertainty, we’ve seen a lot of restaurants, small businesses, and shops trying to keep up with changing guidelines and how they do business, so they can stay open and keep paying their employees. The best thing we can do right now to help those out of work and struggling when it comes to basic needs is to help get people back to work and make sure the employers, who are doing whatever they can to keep everyone safe and keep their business going, feel confident enough to re-open their doors.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

I believe voting in Iowa, either by mail or in person, is both safe and easy. Iowa has a long tradition of absentee voting and clean elections.

There have been a number of changes before this year that protected our elections from voter fraud, and additional changes were made this year to protect absentee ballots, making those more secure as well. Whichever method Iowans choose to vote this November, Iowans should know their ballots are safe and secure.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

We all know our state is a great place to live and work, and it should be a great place to live and work for everyone who wants to call Iowa home. These discussions about public safety and police reforms are very important, and continuing these talks are crucial to keeping our people and communities safe. The rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness must be extended to everyone fairly.

I am concerned when I look across the country and see attacks on police officers and burning cities. I support our local law enforcement and believe they do a great job protecting our lives, our liberties, and our pursuits of happiness.

