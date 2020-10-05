Decision 2020: Tony McCombie, incumbent candidate, Illinois House of Representatives District 71

(KWQC) - Note: TV6 reached out to state and federal candidates with a list of questions aimed at helping voters make an informed decision in the 2020 General Election.

The questionnaires will be posted to our special election website, www.kwqc.com/decision2020.

TV6 does not endorse any candidates.

Name: Tony McCombie

Age: 47

City: Savanna

Education: Bachelor’s Degree from Western Illinois University

Occupation: Real Estate Broker and Appraiser

Experience: State Representative (two terms), Mayor of Savanna, Savanna City Council Member

Party: Republican

Election website/social media: Website, mccombieforillinois.com/ ; Facebook, www.facebook.com/mccombieforilli

What is the most important issue facing the state of Illinois, and how would you address it if elected?

Today… Ethics Reform. Ethics Reform is our state’s top concern that must be addressed immediately. The corruption and ongoing federal investigation are a distraction and are impeding the real work that needs to be done in our statehouse. This isn’t the government that the people of Illinois deserve; we can and must do better. Before we accomplish the reforms that will move our state forward--like providing much needed property tax relief for Illinois residents--we need to pass comprehensive ethics reform. To start that process, I have joined many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and asked for Speaker Mike Madigan to resign.

I backed the Republican caucus' legislative reform package when it was introduced last year, but unfortunately, Speaker Madigan prevented those ethics reform bills from moving forward. I will continue to push to close existing loopholes in our current law--this includes strengthening the statement of economic interest to disclose conflicts of interest, stop self-dealing benefits, and imposing greater restrictions on lobbying.

How do you rate the nation/state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic so far? What would you do differently, and why?

When the pandemic started, leaders were put in a position to be very cautious because of the unknown. As time went on, we have learned more. They are leading the state by executive orders and to exclude the legislature from adding input. We are a co-equal branch of government and should be included in decisions that affect our state. As he rolled out restrictions, they were often inconsistent and lacked common sense. Thankfully, the legislative bodies and the public spoke up and our concerns were heard. A few decisions were changed, allowing for a better quality of life during the shelter in place. The governor must own the shortfalls of his IDES agency and the safety and quality of life of our long-term care residents. I would have done things differently. I would have traveled the state from the beginning, followed the IL Dept of Public Health’s pandemic plan (activating our local health depts to work the plan as stated), involved the legislative body in decision making, and better communicated the science and the statistics to the public. I would have been more consistent with the recommended guidelines and be more transparent on reasoning for actions limiting public freedoms.

What will you do or advocate to help those who are out of work and those who are in need of housing?

We must find a way to get people back to work in a safe and reasonable way. Since March, when people were required to stay home from work and school, housing needs have changed for many. Throughout this time, I have communicated with owners & renters, municipalities, utility companies, and lenders about their concerns and needs. I have pushed the Governor to make improvements in staffing and process at IDES to better address the uptick in unemployment so that Illinois residents can receive their deserved benefits to help them stay current. The IDES staff has been left to handle an impossible task without the proper tools to serve the caseload. Beyond improving the systemic issues at IDES, I will continue to fight for our business community so our state and local economy can recover from COVID-19.

Affordable Housing supply expansion projects, like many other industries, are commonly on pause right now due to confusing rules issued by state agencies for employers, finance delays due to Stay at Home Orders, and economic uncertainty caused by uncertainty about the pace of our needed economic recovery. I support efforts to give this industry the certainty they need to get back to work safely on addressing this critical problem.

Recent Pew Research data shows 49% of voters expect to have difficulty casting a ballot for the November election. What is your reaction to this belief, and what needs to be done?

Illinois is a very easy state to vote in and this year is no different. You can vote by mail, vote early, and of course vote on election day. The mixed political and health safety messaging has certainly caused confusion! Most recently, the Secretary of State’s office sent out a letter about mail-in voting which confused many local residents. The letter was sent out as a reminder to those who didn’t submit their vote by mail application, but the message was unclear and made it seem to voters that they would have no access to a polling place.

If any resident is unclear or confused about their options, I would encourage them to contact their local election authority or my office and we can help them determine what may work best logistically for them.

There has been a renewed discussion, both locally, statewide, and nationally, about policing reform since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Do you think reforms are needed and, if so, what might those changes look like?

Economic policies that were passed decades ago have limited equal opportunity in Illinois. We need to have conversations about these issues, work to better understand their root causes, and develop policy to better serve the families of Illinois. Policy changes on fines across the board in Illinois have affected the budgets locally and on a state level. Often those fines helped fund important training for law enforcement that is much needed to properly train on issues of de-escalation, community building, and safety of officers, assailants, and victims. We need to support our law enforcement and first responders to give them the tools to keep order and protect us.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.