Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state, including 8,805 deaths.

Champaign County: 1 female 90s

Christian County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 male 50s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 50s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,924,956.

As of Sunday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

