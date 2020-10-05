Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state, including 8,805 deaths.
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 50s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 28 – October 4 is 3.4%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 38,538 tests in Illinois for a total of 5,924,956.
As of Sunday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 382 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
