Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 92,901 total cases, with a positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,388 deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m., 824,048 Iowans have been tested and 71,798 people have recovered. The website also showed that 389 were hospitalized – 54 in the last 24 hours – and 99 are in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases Since Friday Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 95 3,310 7.5% 39,321 2,392 29 Clinton 40 1,206 7.7% 10,285 924 22 Muscatine 18 1,168 6.4% 10,081 966 56 Des Moines 39 896 9.1% 9,382 638 9 Lee 15 696 8.4% 6,709 515 7 Henry 27 839 16.1% 5,422 436 5 Jackson 24 405 13.1% 4,184 241 3 Cedar 12 282 7.1% 4,097 182 2 Louisa 2 443 4.3% 2,710 386 15

