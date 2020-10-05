Advertisement

Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 92,901 total cases, with a positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,388 deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m., 824,048 Iowans have been tested and 71,798 people have recovered. The website also showed that 389 were hospitalized – 54 in the last 24 hours – and 99 are in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases Since FridayTotal Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott953,3107.5%39,3212,39229
Clinton401,2067.7%10,28592422
Muscatine181,1686.4%10,08196656
Des Moines398969.1%9,3826389
Lee156968.4%6,7095157
Henry2783916.1%5,4224365
Jackson2440513.1%4,1842413
Cedar122827.1%4,0971822
Louisa24434.3%2,71038615

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state.

Iowa News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting the testing site.

Decision 2020

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

News

Talladega race ending missed for some on NBC Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 received some concerns from viewers late Sunday night after a decision was made to cut out of the Talladega race.

Latest News

News

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
15 year old Malasha Melendez of Aledo was last seen by her mother at their home today.

KWQC

Active tropics cut-off moisture to the QCA

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Windy, warmer and dry this week

News

One person shot in Rock Island Sunday night

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island Police confirm one person was shot Sunday night at Domino’s on 14th Street.

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident

News

“March to the Polls” in Muscatine for early voting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The groups say they’ll highlight the importance of voting and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

News

Toys for Tots motorcycle ride held Sunday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
ABATE of Iowa - District 15 motorcycle group and the Marine Corp held their annual Toys for Tots run on Sunday. Hundreds strapped toys to their bikes and made their way from the West Kimberly Walmart in Davenport to the old Hobby Lobby location in Bettendorf.