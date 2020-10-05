Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the statewide total to 92,901 total cases, with a positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,388 deaths. The state’s website reports the data in real-time.
As of 10:30 a.m., 824,048 Iowans have been tested and 71,798 people have recovered. The website also showed that 389 were hospitalized – 54 in the last 24 hours – and 99 are in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases Since Friday
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|95
|3,310
|7.5%
|39,321
|2,392
|29
|Clinton
|40
|1,206
|7.7%
|10,285
|924
|22
|Muscatine
|18
|1,168
|6.4%
|10,081
|966
|56
|Des Moines
|39
|896
|9.1%
|9,382
|638
|9
|Lee
|15
|696
|8.4%
|6,709
|515
|7
|Henry
|27
|839
|16.1%
|5,422
|436
|5
|Jackson
|24
|405
|13.1%
|4,184
|241
|3
|Cedar
|12
|282
|7.1%
|4,097
|182
|2
|Louisa
|2
|443
|4.3%
|2,710
|386
|15
