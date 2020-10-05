Mercer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing child

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

According to a Facebook post, 15 year old Malasha Melendez of Aledo was last seen by her mother at their home today. She’s 5′3″ with brown eyes and long black hair. She’s possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Champion” on it.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s office at 309-582-5194.

