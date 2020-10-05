Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) - Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting a mobile COVID-19 test site on Thursday, October 8, in Columbus Junction.

The mobile clinic will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mercy Family Medicine Columbus Junction parking lot located at 109 Walnut Street.

It is free to those who qualify. In order to qualify, health officials say a person needs to display one high risk symptom or at least two of the minor symptoms.

Testing Qualifications

High Risk = Fever, new cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell

Low Risk = Headache, chills, muscle/body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Masks will be required at testing site. Please bring a form of ID.

Who should be tested?

Any person with symptoms of COVID-19 (see below) or work in close association with many people

Agriculture workers

Workers in healthcare, first responders, law enforcement, residential facility, food supply

If you have been in close contact (less than 6 feet and for more than 15 minutes) with a person who tested positive for COVID-19

For more information:

Mercy On Call 319-358-2767

Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa 319-530-6002

Louisa County Public Health 319-523-3981

