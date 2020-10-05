Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) - Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting a mobile COVID-19 test site on Thursday, October 8, in Columbus Junction.
The mobile clinic will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mercy Family Medicine Columbus Junction parking lot located at 109 Walnut Street.
It is free to those who qualify. In order to qualify, health officials say a person needs to display one high risk symptom or at least two of the minor symptoms.
Testing Qualifications
- High Risk = Fever, new cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell
- Low Risk = Headache, chills, muscle/body aches, fatigue, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea
- Masks will be required at testing site. Please bring a form of ID.
Who should be tested?
- Any person with symptoms of COVID-19 (see below) or work in close association with many people
- Agriculture workers
- Workers in healthcare, first responders, law enforcement, residential facility, food supply
- If you have been in close contact (less than 6 feet and for more than 15 minutes) with a person who tested positive for COVID-19
For more information:
- Mercy On Call 319-358-2767
- Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa 319-530-6002
- Louisa County Public Health 319-523-3981
