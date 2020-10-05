Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Moline police and the fire department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle which had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say a 62-year-old man from Moline was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Genesis Hospital-Illini Campus where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Division says it appears the man suffered a medical emergency before traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.

