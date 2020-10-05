Advertisement

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

(WCTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday.

At approximately 1:15 p.m.,  Moline police and the fire department were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 4700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle which had traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say a 62-year-old man from Moline was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to Genesis Hospital-Illini Campus where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Division says it appears the man suffered a medical emergency before traveling off the roadway and striking a tree.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Moline Police Department at (309) 524-2140.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held differently this Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 10.

Latest News

News

Children of deceased Tyson worker allege lax COVID-19 safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of a Tyson Foods worker who died of the coronavirus in April has filed a lawsuit claiming his plant took few safety precautions before he and others became infected.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state.

Iowa News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting the testing site.

Iowa News

Iowa officials reported 356 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 92,901 total cases, with a positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,388 deaths.

Decision 2020

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

News

Talladega race ending missed for some on NBC Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
TV6 received some concerns from viewers late Sunday night after a decision was made to cut out of the Talladega race.