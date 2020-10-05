New student union on Palmer College of Chiropractic campus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Palmer College of Chiropractic recently celebrated its newest addition to the campus: the new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union. It’s a place where students on the Davenport campus can relax or study and was made possible through a $1 million donation by Palmer graduates Bruce C. Hagen, D.C. and his wife, Bethel.

The space features entertainment areas including gaming pods, large-screen televisions with seating for viewing movies. It also features a pool table, shuffleboard table, arcade games and a coffee shop.

More than 900 students are enrolled at Palmer’s main campus. The first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, also has campuses in San Jose, California and Port Orange, Florida.

