Advertisement

New student union on Palmer College of Chiropractic campus

It recently opened on the Davenport campus.
It recently opened on the Davenport campus.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Palmer College of Chiropractic recently celebrated its newest addition to the campus: the new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union. It’s a place where students on the Davenport campus can relax or study and was made possible through a $1 million donation by Palmer graduates Bruce C. Hagen, D.C. and his wife, Bethel.

The space features entertainment areas including gaming pods, large-screen televisions with seating for viewing movies. It also features a pool table, shuffleboard table, arcade games and a coffee shop.

More than 900 students are enrolled at Palmer’s main campus. The first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, also has campuses in San Jose, California and Port Orange, Florida.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Video: Snow leopard enjoys storytime at Niabi Zoo

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A rather cute moment shared by the Niabi Zoo on Monday to its Facebook page; one of their animals enjoying storytime.

News

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say a 62-year-old man from Moline has died.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident

Latest News

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held differently this Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 10.

News

Children of deceased Tyson worker allege lax COVID-19 safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of a Tyson Foods worker who died of the coronavirus in April has filed a lawsuit claiming his plant took few safety precautions before he and others became infected.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 303,394 cases in the state.

Iowa News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rural Health and Safety of Eastern Iowa and Mercy Iowa City are hosting the testing site.