Pride of The Wapsi

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Pat Direickx of Pride of The Wapsi joined PSL via Zoom to talk about all the fun fall activities in full swing and to also highlight what’s a little different this year due to COVID. Particularly notable is the design of this year’s corn maze. It’s a Salute to Heroes (see image below)! Pat tells the story of how thankful he is for the special services these people provide---especially since he himself experienced a house fire this year.

Pride of the Wapsi is a local farm in Long Grove, Iowa, dedicated to the agricultural experience.  They love hosting events and activities to help families create memories that are focused around our region’s local sunflower and pumpkin seasons. You can enjoy the amazing sunflower days there in July (summer). Later in the fall, Pride of the Wapsi’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze is open. FREE ADMISSION October 3rd-30th (see hours in Facebook post embedded below).

Pride of the Wapsi / 14600 305th St / Long Grove, IA 52756 / Tel: (563)285-8180 / on FACEBOOK

"Salute to Heroes" First Responders Corn Maze design
"Salute to Heroes" First Responders Corn Maze design

Our Annual Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze is officially OPEN TODAY! 🌽 🎃 Grab your friends and family and come see us at the...

Posted by Pride of the Wapsi on Saturday, October 3, 2020

