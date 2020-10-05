Advertisement

Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s to be held differently this Saturday

Walk to End Alzheimer’s logo
Walk to End Alzheimer’s logo(WSAW)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting residents in the Quad Cities area to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

The Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on October 10, but this year the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails in their community.

On Saturday, a small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the Promise Garden in a “view only” format at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Megan Olsen, Development Specialist for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association,  more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. The association says it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

Additionally, the association says more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Iowa and Illinois alone, the Alzheimer’s Association says there are more than 296,000 people living with the disease and 723,000 caregivers.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s click here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

