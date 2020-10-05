Scott County early voting satellite location opens

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County residents can now cast their early votes at the Scott County Auditor’s Office starting Monday, October 5 through November 2.

Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

Other satellite locations will open beginning on October 12.

The following is the list of locations and their hours:

Scott County Auditor’s Office

600 W. 4th St, Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 5th through November 2nd

Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm

Saturday, October 24th, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Saturday, October 31st, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 8:00am to 4:00pm

Monday, November 2nd, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Bettendorf Community Center

2204 Grant St., Bettendorf – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st

Monday through Saturday, 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library

6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st

Mondays & Wednesdays, 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library

3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st

Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1:00pm to 7:00pm

Fridays & Saturdays, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Scott County Library, Eldridge

200 N. 6th Av., Eldridge – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 12th through Saturday, October 31st

Monday through Thursday, 10:00am to 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

NO SUNDAYS

St. Ambrose – Rogalski Center

518 W. Locust St., Davenport – All Ballots Available

Monday, October 19th through Friday, October 23rd

Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Check back on Scott County’s website for possible extended dates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.