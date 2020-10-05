Advertisement

Scott County early voting satellite location opens

Scott County residents can cast their early vote at the Scott County Auditor’s Office.
Scott County residents can cast their early vote at the Scott County Auditor’s Office.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County residents can now cast their early votes at the Scott County Auditor’s Office starting Monday, October 5 through November 2.

Ballots for all Scott County precincts and voter registration forms will be available.

Other satellite locations will open beginning on October 12.

The following is the list of locations and their hours:

Scott County Auditor’s Office

600 W. 4th St, Davenport – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 5th through November 2nd
  • Monday through Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm
  • Saturday, October 24th, 8:00am to 5:00pm
  • Saturday, October 31st, 8:00am to 5:00pm
  • Sunday, November 1st, 8:00am to 4:00pm
  • Monday, November 2nd, 8:00am to 5:00pm
Bettendorf Community Center

2204 Grant St., Bettendorf – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st
  • Monday through Saturday, 10:00am to 6:00pm
  • Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm
Davenport Eastern Avenue Branch Library

6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st
  • Mondays & Wednesdays, 1:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10:00am to 7:00pm
  • Fridays & Saturdays, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Davenport Fairmount Street Branch Library

3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 12th through Sunday, November 1st
  • Mondays & Wednesdays, 10:00am to 7:00pm
  • Tuesdays & Thursdays, 1:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Fridays & Saturdays, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • Sunday, November 1st, 10:00am to 4:00pm
Scott County Library, Eldridge

200 N. 6th Av., Eldridge – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 12th through Saturday, October 31st
  • Monday through Thursday, 10:00am to 7:00pm
  • Friday and Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm
  • NO SUNDAYS
St. Ambrose – Rogalski Center

518 W. Locust St., Davenport – All Ballots Available

  • Monday, October 19th through Friday, October 23rd
  • Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 4:00pm

Check back on Scott County’s website for possible extended dates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

