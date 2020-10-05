Talladega race ending missed for some on NBC Sunday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - TV6 received some concerns from viewers late Sunday night after a decision was made to cut out of the Talladega race – a race that was reported as the longest in Talladega race history.

If you were watching the race, which started early in the afternoon, just after 5 p.m. CST, commentators for the program mentioned the finish of the race was switching over to NBC’s Sports Network and that local news was next.

The Talladega race cut short on NBC Sunday. (KWQC)

The decision was made by NBC network and not TV6.

An article was published by USA Today later Sunday evening talking about the winner and explaining the decision made.

In the article, USA Today says, “The race went more than four hours, so long that it was moved from NBC to NBC Sports Network because local news and then NFL football needed the big network.”

The KWQC-TV6 news team was ready to go on-air to deliver your news of the day despite the surprising notice for us as well.

