Video: Snow leopard enjoys storytime at Niabi Zoo

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - A rather cute moment shared by the Niabi Zoo on Monday to its Facebook page; one of their animals enjoying storytime.

The zoo’s primary carnivore keeper, Jess, reads a book for Facebook viewers when she attracts a rather large listener - one of their snow leopards.

While Jess begins reading, the snow leopard can be seen rolling around and pawing at the glass. Later in the video a second snow leopard is seen and the two run off with one another.

The zoo has been featuring storytelling to its Facebook page and fun facts about the different exhibits.

The zoo also posted earlier this month that October 23 is International Snow Leopard Day so they would be sharing different facts about snow leopards, their habitats and what challenges they may face in the wild.

