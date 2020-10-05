Advertisement

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week

The TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week is announced on Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m.
By Joey Donia
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week on the Highlight Zone’s Twitter page. We’ll announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 newscast following Sunday Night Football. The Nominees are:

Carter Markham: North Scott Football

Mike Delzell: Camanche Football

Laney Fitzpatrick: Assumption Cross Country

Jake Gustison: Wapello Football

