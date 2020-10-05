Windy & warmer today

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Widespread frost will greet you as you head out the door to start a new work week. Temps will start out in the 30s before quickly jumping into the mid 40s by 9AM thanks to south winds developing. Winds will gust close to 40mph this afternoon creating a windy, but milder day with highs in the 60s. While we will have systems dropping into the area this week, our moisture will be cut off from the Gulf thanks to two systems down there, Gamma and what will be tropical storm Delta later today. This leads to sunshine all week and temps gradually getting back to the mid 70s by the weekend.

TODAY: Breezy & sunny. High: 65°. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 53°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 73°.

