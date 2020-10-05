Advertisement

Women Lead Change

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

Women Lead Change (located in Cedar Rapids) in partnership with the University of Illinois at Chicago, has released a survey in which results are aimed at being able to better understand the range of challenges that working women face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change. joins PSL to encourage women to participate in the survey which takes around 10-12 minutes to complete (see link below). The survey has launched and will be available through the end of October, 2020.

The Department of Managerial Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago is collecting the data and survey responses which are confidential and will be completely de-identified. It is the hope that critical data results can help organizations, policy makers, and communities identify effective ways to support professional women to help drive future policies and practices going forward throughout the Midwest.

2020 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is planned for November 10, 2020 at The TaxSlayer Center in Moline from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. To purchase conference tickets or get information: CLICK HERE

Here’s how to take the survey:

Adult women currently working and living in the U.S. are eligible for this voluntary study at https://uic.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6tgjHOMNpRiUeWN.

Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development and promotion of women, their organizations, and to impacting the economy and future workforce. For more information visit WLCglobal.org.

Use your voice for change! Data is the driver for our mission and we need your help. Women Lead Change has teamed up...

Posted by Women Lead Change on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

Updated: 26 minutes ago
PSL segment: Adoptable Four-Legged Friends featuring "Magnus" a kitty at King's Harvest. Oct. 5, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Women Lead Change

Updated: 28 minutes ago
PSL segment: Women Lead Change survey for Iowa women related to COVID. Air date Oct 5, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Pride of The Wapsi

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Family fun is the tradition at this Long Grove farm. The annual Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze attractions are officially open through the end of October.

News

Video: Snow leopard enjoys storytime at Niabi Zoo

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A rather cute moment shared by the Niabi Zoo on Monday to its Facebook page; one of their animals enjoying storytime.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Pride of The Wapsi Pumpkin Patch

Updated: 45 minutes ago
PSL segment: Pride of The Wapsi Pumpkin Patch is open for the season! Air date Oct 5 2020

News

New student union on Palmer College of Chiropractic campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It's a place for students to relax or study.

News

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say a 62-year-old man from Moline has died.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Moline Police say no one was hurt in the accident

News

Car drives into Moline Rudy’s Tacos

Updated: 3 hours ago