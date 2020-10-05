CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) -

Women Lead Change (located in Cedar Rapids) in partnership with the University of Illinois at Chicago, has released a survey in which results are aimed at being able to better understand the range of challenges that working women face amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Women Lead Change. joins PSL to encourage women to participate in the survey which takes around 10-12 minutes to complete (see link below). The survey has launched and will be available through the end of October, 2020.

The Department of Managerial Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago is collecting the data and survey responses which are confidential and will be completely de-identified. It is the hope that critical data results can help organizations, policy makers, and communities identify effective ways to support professional women to help drive future policies and practices going forward throughout the Midwest.

2020 Women Lead Change Quad Cities Conference is planned for November 10, 2020 at The TaxSlayer Center in Moline from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. To purchase conference tickets or get information: CLICK HERE

Here’s how to take the survey:

Adult women currently working and living in the U.S. are eligible for this voluntary study at https://uic.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6tgjHOMNpRiUeWN.

Women Lead Change is a non-partisan, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development and promotion of women, their organizations, and to impacting the economy and future workforce. For more information visit WLCglobal.org.

