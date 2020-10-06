ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

HyVee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, is back on PSL to feature autumn’s ubiquitous fruit: the apple! So many delicious varieties and ways to enjoy the delicious and nutritious staple in the American diet. Schaeffer’s interview gives an overview of the fruit’s role in a healthy diet (especially popular with the kiddos!) plus shares a recipe for Quick Apple Butter. See below for the nutrition info on apples.

October is National Apple Month.. Apples taste their very best in the fall, but they provide health benefits all year long! Along with apple nutrition tips, Hy-Vee dietitian Katie will share with viewers a delicious apple recipe perfect for a fall topping!

Apple Butter

Ingredients:

3 lbs Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored, and chopped (about 9 apples)

¾ cup apple cider

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

1. In a large straight-sided skillet or Dutch oven, cook apples and cider over medium heat, until apples are tender, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

2. In a food processor or blender, process the apples until nearly smooth, with a few chunks remaining.

3. In the same skillet, combine pureed apples, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cook over medium-low heat, uncovered, about 20 minutes or until apple mixture is thick and glossy, stirring occasionally.

4. Transfer apple butter to a jar or airtight container and refrigerate for up to 2 months.

Why an Apple A Day?!?

· Apples are a good source of pectin, a fiber found to lower blood fats. These fibers, both soluble and insoluble, are abundant in apples and not only keep you fuller longer, but have the ability to lower your cholesterol level when eaten regularly.

· Remember to eat the peel. The peel provides 75% of the apple’s fiber and contains a number of antioxidants that are found to prevent certain cancers. This fiber content and the unique carbohydrate combination have been found to help stabilize blood glucose levels as well.

· Apples also contain flavonoids, a type of phytochemical that gives them their varieties of color. Flavonoids help antioxidants work. Quercetin, a flavonoid abundant in apples, has been found to help prevent the growth of prostate cancer cells and other cancers.

What can you do with apples?

· There are hundreds of varieties of apples from which to choose. Some are sweet, others are tart, and some are crisp and crunchy while others are soft and smooth. There is an apple to suit everyone’s taste. Check the chart and pick an apple for you.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.