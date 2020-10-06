Advertisement

Bond reduction denied for man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in McDonough County Circuit Court. (KWQC/McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A judge on Tuesday denied a request to lower a $1 million bond for a Chicago man accused of shooting his roommate in a dorm at Western Illinois University in September.

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, also pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm following a bond hearing and preliminary hearing in McDonough County Circuit Court, court officials told TV6.

He has a pretrial conference on Jan. 5.

Around 10:38 p.m. Sept. 15, the university’s Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot at Thompson Hall.

Simultaneously, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated, officials said.

Officials said the shooting appears to be related to a roommate dispute and that Poplous left the building afterward.

The injured student was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

