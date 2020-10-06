Clinton County now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

CLINTON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says Clinton County is now eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program in relation to the August 10 derecho.

Officials say Clinton County was included in the governor’s Presidential Disaster Declaration request for the program but it was not initially approved.

The Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners and renters with programs and services to maximize recovery. Some of the services include assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Impacted residents in Clinton County can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, 1-800-462-7585 for TTY, or at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

The deadline to apply is October 19. However, officials say HSEMD has applied for a 15 day extension through FEMA.

Other counties that were previously approved for Individual Assistance for the August derecho are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

