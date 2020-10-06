Advertisement

Clinton County now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Courtesy: MGN Online
Courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says Clinton County is now eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program in relation to the August 10 derecho.

Officials say Clinton County was included in the governor’s Presidential Disaster Declaration request for the program but it was not initially approved.

The Individual Assistance Program provides disaster-affected homeowners and renters with programs and services to maximize recovery. Some of the services include assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Impacted residents in Clinton County can apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362, 1-800-462-7585 for TTY, or at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

The deadline to apply is October 19. However, officials say HSEMD has applied for a 15 day extension through FEMA.

Other counties that were previously approved for Individual Assistance for the August derecho are Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews battle massive fire at Milan business

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Crews responded to a massive fire at a Milan business Tuesday afternoon. Credit: Josh Kosko.

News

Drivers can expect traffic changes on I-74 Bridge this week

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say traffic changes will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

News

Crews respond to fire in Milan

Updated: 1 hour ago
Crews were on the scene of a massive fire in Milan Tuesday afternoon.

News

Crews battle large fire at Milan business Tuesday afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Crews from multiple fire departments are on the scene of a large fire at Anytime Truck & Trailer Repair, 232 14th St. NE.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of rainbow trout released at Moline pond

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Prospect Park Pond is closed Tuesday, October 6, through Friday, October 16.

Illinois News

Illinois health officials report 1,600+ new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 8,836 deaths in the state.

News

Mendota police searching for missing 33-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Wesley J. Shaver was last seen in the Rockford area.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Burlington police searching for residential burglary suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Burlington Area Crime Stoppers says the burglary happened on September 24 in the South Hill area.

News

Scott County YMCA to change its name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The name will change January 1, 2021.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 522 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the statewide total to 93,423, with a total positivity rate of 11.3%, and 1,399 deaths.