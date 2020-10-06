CRIME STOPPERS: Burlington police searching for residential burglary suspect

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a residential burglary.

According to the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers' Facebook page, the burglary happened on September 24 in the South Hill area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8365 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a residential... Posted by Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers on Friday, October 2, 2020

