Drivers can expect traffic changes on I-74 Bridge this week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Transportation officials say there will be some traffic changes on the I-74 Bridge starting Wednesday, October 7 and Thursday, October 8.

On Wednesday, Illinois and Iowa DOT say there will be a change in traffic patterns on the Iowa-bound I-74 U-turn at River Drive in Moline, weather permitting. Officials say contractors will be working on the roadway to prepare it for the opening of the new Iowa-bound bridge later this year. Drivers are asked to travel with caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

On Thursday night, officials say the Illinois-bound I-74 on-ramp at Middle Road will be closed at approximately 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Friday, October 9. They say contractors will be installing overhead signage.

