Feeling like summer by end of this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Above normal temperatures are on the way for the rest of this week. Winds won’t be quite as gusty today which should allow the sun to warm us into the mid 70s this afternoon. We will have to repeat this forecast for Wednesday before a front slips into the region and cools us to the 60s and 70s for Wednesday. Rain won’t be an issue with the front as our moisture feed from the Gulf is cut off due to tropical activity in it. Winds will kick from Friday into Saturday from the south. This will send temps to the 70s and 80s for the weekend before a front arrives early next week bringing rain and cooler air for next week.

