Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a free diaper giveaway happening in Bettendorf on Tuesday.

Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Asbury United Methodist Church for the distribution.

The giveaway will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church which is located at 1809 Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf.

Anyone is welcome but they ask your children to be present.

The group is also handing out period supplies.

