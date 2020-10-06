Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a free diaper giveaway happening in Bettendorf on Tuesday.

Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Asbury United Methodist Church for the distribution.

The giveaway will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the church which is located at 1809 Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf.

Anyone is welcome but they ask your children to be present.

The group is also handing out period supplies.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.