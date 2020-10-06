Advertisement

Get That Autumn Glow! Pumpkin Spa Beauty

at Tina Rina Salon & Spa
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tina Manley is a PSL guest to talk about her love of the fall season and everything pumpkin! In particular, Tina Rina Salon & Spa offers a full array of pumpkin-infused beauty treatments and products for sale. Dim the lights, let the soft music play while you lay back and ENJOY the sweet smell of pumpkin you can get pampered with treatments available during this season only including Pumpkin Spa Back Massage, Pumpkin Facial, Pumpkin Spice Facial Enzyme and the NEW FALL FOOT FACIAL.

Tina Rina Salon & Spa is a full service salon and spa located in a suite setting in Northwest Davenport, Iowa. The salon and spa offers a variety of services that will pamper you from head to toe. Haircuts, color, highlighting, styles, smoothing treatments, pedicures, Hydro, LED-Light Therapy facials, chemical peels, micro-dermabrasion and body treatments with massage and much more can be scheduled by appointment only.

Tina Rina Salon & Spa / 2715 W 63rd Suite #5 and 6 / Davenport, IA, / (563) 508-7463 / On FACEBOOK

Posted by Sandra Grace on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Spotlight Theater Happenings

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
What's the latest for the family-owned theater business in downtown Moline? Check out the details on the upcoming Halloween cabaret production plus Jazz Lounge Thursdays, comedy improv, and more.

News

Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hiney Heroes is partnering with the Asbury United Methodist Church for the distribution.

News

Free diaper giveaway in Bettendorf on Tuesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago

KWQC

Mars is brighter than any star in the sky

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Mars is getting brighter and brighter in the night sky.

Latest News

News

Mobile COVID-19 test site available in Columbus Junction Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Moline police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago

KWQC

Feeling like summer by end of this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Well above normal temps on tap by Friday

News

Davenport’s Hope at the Brick House finds challenges in helping students with classwork

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The non-profit has a variety of programs focused on helping the community

Paula Sands Live

Spotlight Theater Happenings

Updated: 12 hours ago
PSL segment: Spotlight Theater Happenings. Air date Oct 5, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Relationship Advice During COVID

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
COVID lockdowns have been stressful on the best of relationships. This couples expert has some really targeted advice on what NOT to do especially in a time like we're in.